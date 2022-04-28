$0.90 EPS Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

