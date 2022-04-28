$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

