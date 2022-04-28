$1.20 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.25. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BANR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 390.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 50.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banner by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

