$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $814.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:RRX opened at $134.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.08. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

