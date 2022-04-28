$1.26 Million in Sales Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will announce $1.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.12 million. Delcath Systems reported sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.07 million, with estimates ranging from $17.46 million to $24.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $91,520 over the last 90 days. 13.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

