1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$2.19-2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.38.

FLWS stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $795.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

