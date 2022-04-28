$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will report $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.73 million to $113.90 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $109.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $520.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $556.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $566.46 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 million, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.