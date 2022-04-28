$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to report $112.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.90 million and the lowest is $110.73 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $109.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $520.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $556.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $566.46 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

