$134.73 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will post $134.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.62 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full-year sales of $545.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $558.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $606.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,549,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.