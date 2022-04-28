$156.68 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to report sales of $156.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $153.70 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $154.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $623.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $631.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $635.95 million, with estimates ranging from $589.58 million to $658.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

