$159.77 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to report $159.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the highest is $161.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $125.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $702.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.80 million to $705.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $812.63 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $855.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

OIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.45. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 163,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

