$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) to report sales of $169.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.30 million and the highest is $176.50 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $146.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 54.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

