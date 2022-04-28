1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of FCOB opened at $11.69 on Thursday. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 452,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 9.36% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

