1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

DIBS opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

