$2.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will report $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $16.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $10.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.28. 59,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,840. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

