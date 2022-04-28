$200.90 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to post sales of $200.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.75 million to $205.25 million. VSE posted sales of $164.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $871.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $905.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $915.10 million, with estimates ranging from $874.40 million to $962.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $505.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

