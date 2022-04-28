22nd Century Group (XXII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

