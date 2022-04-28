$28.30 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.60 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $28.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $117.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $130.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $34.15 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $287.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

About First Business Financial Services (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.