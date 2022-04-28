$348.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will announce $348.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.30 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE:RBA opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

