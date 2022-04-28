$366.75 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $366.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.08 million to $381.78 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $313.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $68.47 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

