3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.
Shares of MMM stock opened at $144.21 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 13.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 106.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
