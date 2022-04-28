$49.10 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to report $49.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Limoneira posted sales of $45.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $172.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $174.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $221.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

