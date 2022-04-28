$5.16 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will post $5.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year sales of $20.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $27.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.97 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48. Celularity has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

