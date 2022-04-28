$7.00 Million in Sales Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

