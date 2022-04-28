$7.13 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $33.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.00 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.61. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.