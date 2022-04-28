$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to post $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $670,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.80 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 692,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $12,626,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORMP stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.