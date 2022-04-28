$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to report $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.80 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORMP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 692,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,626,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

