$8.03 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.37 million and the highest is $8.91 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $32.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $35.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $41.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James raised their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

