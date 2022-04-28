$8.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) will announce sales of $8.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $76.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.19 million to $119.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $460.20 million, with estimates ranging from $114.76 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HYZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $9,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

