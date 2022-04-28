$83.09 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) to post $83.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.18 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $71.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $365.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $372.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CECE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a PE ratio of 146.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 254,818 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.