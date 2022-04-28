A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $758,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

