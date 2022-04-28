A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35 to $3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03 billion to $4.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $62.89 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

