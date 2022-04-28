AAON (AAON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAON stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.68. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after buying an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after buying an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AAON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

