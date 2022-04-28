AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AB International Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About AB International Group (Get Rating)
