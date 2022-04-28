AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AB International Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

AB International Group Corp. operates as an intellectual property, movie investment, and licensing company that focuses on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. The company also engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies. In addition, it provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through website, ABQQ.tv.

