AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 160 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 180 to SEK 160 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

