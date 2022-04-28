Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 170.9% from the March 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Abcam stock opened at 17.64 on Thursday. Abcam has a 1-year low of 15.90 and a 1-year high of 23.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.36.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

