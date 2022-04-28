Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a growth of 204.4% from the March 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

