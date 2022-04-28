Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, an increase of 320.1% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AOD opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.
