Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, an increase of 320.1% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AOD opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

