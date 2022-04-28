Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in April

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of ACPGF opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Acacia Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

