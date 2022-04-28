Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in April

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Shares of ACPGF opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Acacia Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acacia Pharma Group (ACPGF)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.