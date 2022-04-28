ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

