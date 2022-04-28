ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.99 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

