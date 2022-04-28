Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,280 shares of company stock worth $2,379,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

