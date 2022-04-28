Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Cut to €17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.25 ($21.77) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.74) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Acerinox ( OTCMKTS:ANIOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

