Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.74) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.25 ($21.77) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Acerinox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.