Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

