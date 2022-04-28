ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. ACI Worldwide has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,594,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,443,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

