ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. ACI Worldwide has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.08.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday.
About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
