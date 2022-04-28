Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 450.0% in April

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

