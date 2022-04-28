Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 450.0% in April

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
About Acorn Energy (Get Rating)
