ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ACR opened at $11.76 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 161.95, a current ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
