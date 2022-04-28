AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AcuityAds by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 224,474 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATY stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $182.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

