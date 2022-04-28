AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of C$233.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.49. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$15.72.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.29 million. Analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

